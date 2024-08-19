Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of K opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

