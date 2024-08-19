Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 794,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza purchased 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $49,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 101.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 715,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 144.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 471,155 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,553,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 98,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

KRNY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 669,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,948. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

