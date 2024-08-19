Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Katapult Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

