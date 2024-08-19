Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Katapult Stock Performance
NASDAQ KPLT opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a market cap of $49.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.76.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
