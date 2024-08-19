Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMDA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

