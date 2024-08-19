Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMDA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kamada in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Kamada Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.
Featured Stories
