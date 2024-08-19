JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $12.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $540.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.19. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 over the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.