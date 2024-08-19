John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Update

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 173,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. 59,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $617,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $893,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 176,498 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the first quarter valued at $3,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

