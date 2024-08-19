JMP Securities Trims CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Target Price to $16.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

CVAC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $725.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.64.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

