JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.540-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.0 million-$424.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.3 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,987. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

