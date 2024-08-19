ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys £300.44 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz acquired 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £300.44 ($383.61).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Dennis Schulz bought 232 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($192.54).

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Schulz purchased 294 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($191.45).

ITM Power Stock Down 5.2 %

ITM stock opened at GBX 51.60 ($0.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.48. The company has a market capitalization of £318.56 million, a P/E ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 2.07. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 94 ($1.20).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITM. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

