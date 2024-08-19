iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.34. 1,404,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $184.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

