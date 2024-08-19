iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.42

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $105.39, with a volume of 81291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.37.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.