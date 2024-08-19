iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.75

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 109537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $830.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

