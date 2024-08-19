iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.69. 2,607,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

