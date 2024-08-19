iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,228,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

