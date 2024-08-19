iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.53

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 72199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,873,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

