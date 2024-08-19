iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.53

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 72199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.10.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.53.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
