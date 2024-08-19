Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 9.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

XLG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 1,353,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

