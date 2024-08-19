Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ IBBQ traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBBQ. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

