Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.50. 1,367,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.00. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.