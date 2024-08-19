Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $482.78

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $482.78 and last traded at $481.88, with a volume of 513266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $478.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.87.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

