International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

