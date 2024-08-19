Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.93.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $156.54 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $157.18. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,334,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.