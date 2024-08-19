Integris Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

