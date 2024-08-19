Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Down 8.4% in July

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ IAS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 421,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,910. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,096.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,785 shares of company stock worth $240,225. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

