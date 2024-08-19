Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 1,556 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,759,637.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total value of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

Sezzle stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 26,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $701.57 million and a P/E ratio of 54.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

