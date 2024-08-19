Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Sells 2,920 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total transaction of C$230,563.20.

James Jeffrey Jeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, James Jeffrey Jeter sold 5,000 shares of RB Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total value of C$380,700.00.

RB Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$112.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$75.49 and a 52-week high of C$113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$102.68.

RB Global Increases Dividend

About RB Global

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.602 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

