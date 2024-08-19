Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Saxe sold 10,000 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,642.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 193,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 million, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. QuickLogic Co. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. QuickLogic had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QUIK. StockNews.com lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on QuickLogic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

