Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CFO Sells 5,546 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. 162,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,204. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

