Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CFO Sells 5,546 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.77. 162,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,204. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LWAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
