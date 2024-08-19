Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells $504,819.54 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $504,819.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39.

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $536,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

