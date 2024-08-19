Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 11,804 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 11,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $337,830.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 8.00%. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5,612.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $13,324,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.