Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells 13,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $323,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,370.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

