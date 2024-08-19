Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 403 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $382,260.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. 167,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,667. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

