Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.54

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 17604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

