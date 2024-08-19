Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $176.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $122.24. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $172.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

