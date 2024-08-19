Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $150.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.33.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $143.10 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.26.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

