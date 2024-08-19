Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.36 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00013140 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $117.59 million and $6.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037988 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,335,350 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.