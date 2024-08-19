Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 55,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 32,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

