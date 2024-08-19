Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock remained flat at $81.48 during trading on Monday. 236,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

