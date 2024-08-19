Holdings Lp Thrc Buys 130,000 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,800,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,435,537.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProFrac alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $4,177,659.33.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 194,461 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ACDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 787,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,733. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACDC. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at $8,580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 130,757 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProFrac by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACDC

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.