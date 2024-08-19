Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 29.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arvinas by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,368,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,329,000 after purchasing an additional 536,295 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,427,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Arvinas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,985,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Arvinas by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,507,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 382,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.70. 253,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

