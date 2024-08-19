Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hempacco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hempacco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 101,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,305. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Get Hempacco alerts:

About Hempacco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.