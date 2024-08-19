H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 885,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HEES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 283,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

