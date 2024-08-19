HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

PolyPid Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid accounts for 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.