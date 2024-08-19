HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.30.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.48% and a negative net margin of 1,249.54%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Omega Therapeutics by 78.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $460,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

