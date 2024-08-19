HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised MediWound to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of MDWD opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.81. MediWound has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

