HC Wainwright Cuts Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Price Target to $15.00

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibikase Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 589,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.17% of Inhibikase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

