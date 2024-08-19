Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 535,100 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,843. The company has a market cap of $763.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $60.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

