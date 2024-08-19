Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $13.91 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $179.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLSI

Insider Transactions at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $72,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,919,694.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,473. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.