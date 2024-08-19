Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Short Interest Update

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Grail Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRAL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,146. Grail has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $23.36.
About Grail
