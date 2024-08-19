Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) PT Raised to $18.00

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $16.90. 1,397,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,961. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,808,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 178,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

