GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

GMS Stock Down 0.2 %

GMS traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $91.69. 50,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.62. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

